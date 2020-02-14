Luke Evans thinks people should feel free to wear ''whatever'' they want, and shouldn't be tied down by gendered fashion.
Luke Evans thinks people should feel free to wear ''whatever'' they want.
The 40-year-old actor has said he feels ''inspired'' by people who break down boundaries to wear whatever makes them happy, regardless of gender roles, and believes ''masculinity'' isn't defined by ''whether you have black or pink hair''.
When asked about men who break gender boundaries with fashion, he said: ''I think it's very cool, but it's not new. Rock stars have been painting their fingernails black for ages; in the New Romantic era, men wore more make-up than women and had topped their hair even higher. When men do something like that, I think it's great. It sends the message out into the world that masculinity does not depend on whether you have black or pink hair. [...] You have this one life and this one chance to be yourself. If that means you want to wear a dress, do that. Who gives a s**t?''
And the 'Beauty and the Beast' star says the item of clothing isn't as important as ''how'' it is worn.
He added: ''Whatever men and women wear is increasingly accepted, no matter what their sexuality or image is. That inspires me. Our culture allows that today. Masculinity does not depend on what you wear, but how you wear it. However you dress, that's just a fact, but not a problem.''
Luke's fitting rule even applies to suits, which he is known to be a fan of.
When asked about his rules for suits, he told GQ Germany: ''Rule number one: be sure that your suit is properly fitted. And really good. If you have a good figure, the suit should also show that. It mustn't look like a box. A well-fitting suit can be very sexy.
''A bad cut is the worst. The suit just has to fit. Men also often choose the wrong shoes for a suit. The colour has to match. ''
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...
The rather astonishing true story of the creation of the Wonder Woman character, this is...
While Wonder Woman remains one of the most important female heroines in the history of...
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
As the director of The Help, Tate Taylor may seem like an odd choice to...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
The protagonist Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) in The Girl On The Train is a troubled...
After a string of award-winning arthouse hits like Kill List and A Field in England,...
'If only we had enough money to move to a bigger house', an ongoing predicament...
Peter Jackson's expanded take on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit comes to a conclusion in a...
The Lonely Mountain has been reclaimed from the dragon Smaug. The dwarves of Thorin Oakenshield...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and the mini-army of dwarves led by Thorin are facing an evermore...
Vlad III Tepes is the Prince of Wallachia and a warrior with a fearsome reputation....