Luke Evans has made his relationship with Rafael Olarra Instagram official.

The 40-year-old actor - who was born in Pontypool, Wales - has taken to the photo-sharing platform to post a video of himself and Rafael together in Hawaii, even liking a friend's comment that refers to them as a ''cute couple''.

Luke - who is famously coy about his personal life - captioned the video clip: ''He loves my welsh humour....no, honestly!! he does!! #hawaiimemories #happiness (sic)''

Rafael is an art designer for the Faena Hotel Miami Beach, and he has previously appeared in some of Luke's Instagram snaps.

However, the actor's video clip is the first time he has seemingly confirmed on social media that they are dating.

Meanwhile, Luke recently revealed he got a tattoo because he felt ''midlife crisis-y''.

The 'Beauty and the Beast' actor had his first-ever inking after turning 40 last year and admitted he was trying to prove to himself that he was still young by getting the family tribute etched onto his arm.

Speaking to talk-show host Jonathan Ross, he said: ''It's a band around my arm, it's continuous and it says the initials of my dad, my mother and me. Dave, Yvonne and Luke.

''It was because I was feeling a bit midlife crisis-y I guess ... There's no dolphins or love hearts.''

Luke's confession prompted Stormzy - another guest on the show - to reveal he doesn't have any tattoos yet, and he doesn't plan to change that until his appearance starts to change in another way.

The 'Big for Your Boots' hitmaker said: ''I've always said if I go bald, I will get tattoos. I just think if I was bald then I'd get a tattoo.''