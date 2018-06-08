Luke Evans has joined the cast of a new Netflix movie.

The 39-year-old actor will star alongside Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in the comedy 'Murder Mystery' about a police office who goes on a European trip with his wife which unfolds into a whodunit.

'The Girl On The Train' actor plays a mysterious character who gets invited to an intimate gamily gathering that ends in a murderous disaster.

Evans is no stranger to playing dark characters and recently said in an interview: ''It's a challenge, because I'm quite a happy soul, so you're pulling on something that is not necessarily something you experience on a day-to-day basis.''

Speaking on his role in the live-action remake of the classic 'Beauty and The Beast' story, he admitted it was ''a great honour'' to play villain Gaston as he was ''one of Disney's most loved and hated bad guys''.

At the time of the film's release, he joked: ''Lots of kids will be running from me when I come to the premiere ... You know, it's part of the process.''

The Netflix original film - which is yet to have a release date - will be directed by Kyle Newacheck and penned by James Vanderbilt, who is best known for his work on 'Zodiac' and 'White House Down'.