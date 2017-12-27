Director Angela Robinson thinks it is ''amazing'' that Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall and Bella Heathcote had ''incredible chemistry'' in 'Professor Marston and the Wonder Women'.
Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall and Bella Heathcote had ''incredible chemistry'' in 'Professor Marston and the Wonder Women'.
The movie examines the life of psychologist Dr. William Marston [Evans] and his creation of the iconic DC Comic character back in 194, along with his unconventional relationship with his wife, Elizabeth [Hall], and their lover Olive Byrne [Heathcote], and director Angela Robinson was very impressed with how well they worked together, especially as they hadn't met before landing their jobs.
The filmmaker told BANG Showbiz: ''They are amazing. They were so incredible and such a delight to work with and we didn't have a lot of time to shoot the movie.
''We had about 25 days to shoot the whole thing which is not a lot. They came together and a lot of people had incredible chemistry in the movie. It's really really wonderful to watch.
''The process was like me watching them fall in love with each other but they never met before doing the film. They had one table read and then they just kind of dived in but they were incredible to work with.''
The movie came out not long after Patty Jenkins' successful 'wonder Woman' movie - which starred Gal Gadot in the lead role - but the 46-year-old filmmaker insists it was just a ''happy coincidence'' that they were released so close together.
She explained: ''I've been working on this movie for about eight years so it took about four years to write during nights and weekends between jobs and another four years to be made so it's kind of just a coincidental convergence that it's coming out exactly on the heels of this huge phenomenon of the success of Patty Jenkins' 'Wonder Woman' movie.
''But back last October when we were shooting it I didn't even know if we would have distribution. I didn't even know if anyone would see the film. So that part is a happy coincidence.''
