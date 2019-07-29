Luke Evans has announced on social media that he is the new face of Versace's latest eyewear campaign.
Luke Evans is fronting Versace's latest eyewear campaign.
The 40-year-old Welsh actor has teamed up with the luxury Italian fashion house to model their latest collection of frames, which range from aviator style shades to contemporary visor silhouettes, and the Hollywood star is ''super excited'' to be given the opportunity to feature in the campaign created by his long-time ''friend'' and Versace chief creative officer Donatella Versace.
Writing on his Instagram account, he said: ''Super Excited to show you guys an exclusive image from the new #VersaceEyewear collection. Thank you to my friend @donatella_versace for the experience!! Images by the immensely talented beauties @mertalas and @macpiggott (sic)''
Donatella has admitted she fell in ''love'' with the 'Beauty and the Beast' star when she first laid eyes on him because of his personality and ''looks''.
Opening up about working with Luke, the Italian fashion designer told WWD: ''We met for the first time more or less a year ago at an event and it was love at first sight. I was charmed not only by his looks, but mostly by what he had to say. This is why when the time came to choose a man for the new Versace eyewear campaign, I did not have any doubt that it had to be him.''
Versace has posted a series of Luke's campaign images on their Instagram to showcase the exclusive new range.
The brand wrote alongside one image: ''The new #VersaceEyewear Collection, modeled by actor @thereallukeevans, features optical and sun models that range from classic pilot to modern visor silhouettes. Discover more through the link in bio. (sic)''
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
The rather astonishing true story of the creation of the Wonder Woman character, this is...
While Wonder Woman remains one of the most important female heroines in the history of...
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
As the director of The Help, Tate Taylor may seem like an odd choice to...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
The protagonist Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) in The Girl On The Train is a troubled...
After a string of award-winning arthouse hits like Kill List and A Field in England,...
'If only we had enough money to move to a bigger house', an ongoing predicament...
Peter Jackson's expanded take on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit comes to a conclusion in a...
The Lonely Mountain has been reclaimed from the dragon Smaug. The dwarves of Thorin Oakenshield...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and the mini-army of dwarves led by Thorin are facing an evermore...
Vlad III Tepes is the Prince of Wallachia and a warrior with a fearsome reputation....