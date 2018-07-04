British actor Luke Evans is poised to star in new World War II movie 'Midway'.
Luke Evans is set to star in new World War II movie 'Midway'.
The 39-year-old actor - who has previously appeared in hits such as 'The Hobbit' franchise and 'Beauty and the Beast' - will star alongside the likes of Woody Harrelson and Mandy Moore in the Roland Emmerich-directed war film.
Luke has been cast in the role of Lt. Commander Wade McClusky, a real-life hero who played a significant role in the American naval fleet's battle against the Japanese, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
McClusky was ultimately awarded the Naval Cross for the crucial role he played in the US' success.
Woody, on the other hand, plays the part of Admiral Chester Nimitz, who oversaw the historic battle and eventually recounted the story of McClusky's heroics.
Luke has already performed a wide variety of roles during his career in Hollywood.
And the British star - who was at one time regarded as a go-to action guy - insisted he doesn't regret any of the parts he's previously played.
He explained: ''I want to be a chameleon. I'm very happy to have been part of those and proud of the performances.
''But then when you get a title like that, the challenge is to break it and to find new platforms and new identities.''
Luke is openly gay, but he doesn't feel his career has suffered because of his decision to speak about his sexuality.
Asked previously whether Hollywood can cope with a gay action hero, he replied: ''That question is difficult to answer.
''I don't know how Hollywood, as you call it, thinks. I don't think about it. I don't feel they're connected.
''Talent, success, what you do in your personal life - I don't see how one should have an effect on the other. I don't think I'd be in this business if I felt that I was not being employed because of who I am in my personal life.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
They'll release 'Joy as an Act of Resistance' in August.
The rather astonishing true story of the creation of the Wonder Woman character, this is...
While Wonder Woman remains one of the most important female heroines in the history of...
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
As the director of The Help, Tate Taylor may seem like an odd choice to...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
The protagonist Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) in The Girl On The Train is a troubled...
After a string of award-winning arthouse hits like Kill List and A Field in England,...
'If only we had enough money to move to a bigger house', an ongoing predicament...
Peter Jackson's expanded take on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit comes to a conclusion in a...
The Lonely Mountain has been reclaimed from the dragon Smaug. The dwarves of Thorin Oakenshield...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and the mini-army of dwarves led by Thorin are facing an evermore...
Vlad III Tepes is the Prince of Wallachia and a warrior with a fearsome reputation....