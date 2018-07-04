Luke Evans is set to star in new World War II movie 'Midway'.

The 39-year-old actor - who has previously appeared in hits such as 'The Hobbit' franchise and 'Beauty and the Beast' - will star alongside the likes of Woody Harrelson and Mandy Moore in the Roland Emmerich-directed war film.

Luke has been cast in the role of Lt. Commander Wade McClusky, a real-life hero who played a significant role in the American naval fleet's battle against the Japanese, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

McClusky was ultimately awarded the Naval Cross for the crucial role he played in the US' success.

Woody, on the other hand, plays the part of Admiral Chester Nimitz, who oversaw the historic battle and eventually recounted the story of McClusky's heroics.

Luke has already performed a wide variety of roles during his career in Hollywood.

And the British star - who was at one time regarded as a go-to action guy - insisted he doesn't regret any of the parts he's previously played.

He explained: ''I want to be a chameleon. I'm very happy to have been part of those and proud of the performances.

''But then when you get a title like that, the challenge is to break it and to find new platforms and new identities.''

Luke is openly gay, but he doesn't feel his career has suffered because of his decision to speak about his sexuality.

Asked previously whether Hollywood can cope with a gay action hero, he replied: ''That question is difficult to answer.

''I don't know how Hollywood, as you call it, thinks. I don't think about it. I don't feel they're connected.

''Talent, success, what you do in your personal life - I don't see how one should have an effect on the other. I don't think I'd be in this business if I felt that I was not being employed because of who I am in my personal life.''