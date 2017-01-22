Luke Bryan will sing the National Anthem at the 51st Super Bowl.

The 'Kick the Dust Up' hitmaker will perform the patriotic tune at the iconic American football game on Sunday February 5.

He said: ''I said, 'Hell yes, I'll do it!' Is the anthem challenging? Yes. Is it nerve-wracking? Yes. But I moved to Nashville to follow my dreams and singing the national anthem on that stage doesn't get any bigger ... I feel like this is my way of honouring my country. It's a little chance to serve.''

Asked who he's rooting for, the 40-year-old singer admitted to People magazine: ''I've got to lean toward my Georgia roots. I'm a huge Atlanta Falcons fan and it would be amazing if my Falcons make it.

''I'll be focused on the anthem. And once I walk off that field and shake off that pressure, I'll be ready to enjoy some football.''

Meanwhile, Lady GaGa is set to headline the famous half-time show at the event at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas and recently built a tent in her back garden to practice.

She wrote: ''SuperBowl Rehearsal is so fun. We built a tent in my backyard with a dancefloor to practice! We love you monsters, can't wait to perform for u! (sic).''

And the 'Million Reasons' singer is working out ''everyday all day'' to ensure she is ready for the show.

Captioning another picture, she wrote: ''Training. Everyday all day #superbowl #halftime ...

''Rehearsal #cantstopwontstop dream big and never give up #halftime (sic).''

Meanwhile, an insider previously claimed Gaga is planning to do a number of crazy stunts in the show.

They said: ''They're writing up multiple plans about how to safely get her on the roof, including potentially cutting a hole in the ceiling of the dome. Trying to figure out insurance for it is crazy.''