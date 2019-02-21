Luke Bryan's dog has died, just two weeks after he adopted it.

The 'American Idol' judge and his wife Caroline - who have sons Bo, 10, and Tate, eight, together - adopted 18-year-old Poochie from Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue in Nashville, Tennessee, earlier this month but the canine has sadly passed away.

Though the family are upset by the dog's death, they are grateful that they had the opportunity to give Poochie the love and attention he always deserved in the final days of his life.

Caroline, 39, shared a video of the sleeping canine and a number of photos on Instagram and wrote: '''If the kindest souls were rewarded with the longest lives, dogs would outlive us all, [heart emoji].

''My heart is sad but full to post this..our sweet Prince Poochie has passed away. He lived 18 years and was loved by so many people.

''My kids especially loved to hear him snore when he slept!

''Thank you @proverbs1210animalrescue for giving our family the opportunity to love this sweet dog. Poochie loved you all. #adoptdontshop(sic)''

The animal shelter also paid tribute to Poochie and thanked the Bryan family for taking him in.

They wrote on Facebook: ''While we would have loved for Poochie to have lived another 18 years, we are grateful for the time we gave him with our foster, Lacey Marie and with his adoptive family, the Bryans.

''Poochie enjoyed his time with the Bryan family. He even felt well enough to stroll in their pastures and be a dog again. He sadly passed away a few days ago, but he was loved and passed in his sleep on a big comfy bed. He is now buried on the Bryan farm amid other beloved pets.''

Poochie was taken to the shelter after a family member developed an allergy, and was due to go to a ''forever foster home'' before Luke, 42, read about him online and made an application to take in the elderly canine.