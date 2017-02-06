The singer helped kick off the American football championship game at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas with a rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner. In order to ensure the performance wowed fans, Luke revealed he toned down his lifestyle for two months in the run-up to the coveted gig.

"It's two months of preparation when you find out you're doing the anthem," he said afterwards, according to the Associated Press. "I haven't went (gone) out any night so I've been a good boy preparing."

He also told ETOnline as he left the playing field he wanted a beverage to celebrate, saying, "It was crazy!... I need a drink now!"

Luke admitted it was a "big moment" for him in the days before the game. And afterwards, he didn't accept he did well until he began receiving positive texts from his fellow country music stars.

"I hope everybody felt that I did a great job with it. And when all my Nashville country music singer buddies are texting me 'good job,' I'm like, 'All right, I did a good job,'" he said.

Lady GaGa performed the Halftime Show while Renee Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo and Jasmine Cephas, who originated the Schuyler sisters in Broadway hit Hamilton, performed America the Beautiful. They also tweaked the lyrics to make them more inclusive, singing, "And crown thy good with brotherhood, and sisterhood, from sea to shining sea" instead of just referring to the brotherhood.

Afterwards, Renee told AP: "We've spent a lot of time in... Hamilton trying to celebrate women and their role in history, and I'm just grateful that the NFL (National Football League) let us come here and sing that beautiful song.

"It was a miracle. It feels really good. It's the most exciting part, if you have to rank it, probably the best thing ever is to stand with them, hold hands and shake a little bit together because of the excitement of it all."