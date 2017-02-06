Luke Bryan needed a strong drink after his Super Bowl half-time performance.

The 40-year-old country singer belted out the US national anthem on stage on Sunday (05.02.17) at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, and has admitted he was desperate for an alcoholic beverage as soon as he sang the last note.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It was crazy! I need a drink now!''

The 'Crash My Party' hitmaker was no doubt relieved after performing as pop superstar Lady GaGa, 30, set the bar last year when she performed 'Star-Spangled Banner' at the major baseball game last year.

Also adding to his nerves was the fact that in 2012, he performed the anthem at the centre of the pitch but was forced to put out an apology after complaints came in thick and fast after he had lyrics from the song written on his hand.

However, this year he set out to prove everyone wrong.

Before the gig, he said: ''It's a big moment for me and I'm excited to get out there and hopefully put my stamp on it.

''I just hope that when I walk off that stage people go, 'Man, he really did a great job capturing the anthem.''

In his apology five years ago, Luke insisted that only needed ''key words'' scribbled down as reminders and that he was honoured to have been chosen to sing the song.

His apology in 2012, read on Twitter: ''I had a few key words written down to insure myself that I wouldn't mess up. I just wanted to do my best. I promise it was from the heart. If I offended anyone with my approach I sincerely apologize ... Anytime I sing the anthem it is an honor and my heart beats out of my chest (sic)''

However, Gaga was the main attraction this year after she made a dramatic entrance by abseiling down to the stage from the roof.

The 'Perfect Illusion' singer then performed a triumphant set of songs old and new including 'Million Reasons' from her latest LP 'Joanne' and her hit single 'Poker Face'.