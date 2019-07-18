Luke Bracey has joined the cast of Justine Bateman's full-length directorial debut 'Violet' alongside Olivia Munn and Justin Theroux.
Luke Bracey has joined the cast of 'Violet'.
The 30-year-old actor - who is best known for his roles in films such as 'Monte Carlo' and 'Hacksaw Ridge' - has landed a so far unknown role in Justine Bateman's full-length directorial debut, based on her own script.
The movie will also see Olivia Munn and Justin Theroux reunite after they previously portrayed a married couple in 2017's 'The Lego Ninjago Movie'.
Olivia will appear as the titular character in the movie, playing a film executive who makes decisions based on what the voice in her head - played by Justin - tells her to do.
The project will also feature Anthony LaPaglia, who will play Olivia's confidence-sapping boss in the upcoming comedy-drama film.
Bateman will also produce for her Section 5 label, along with Michael Jones while Cassian Elwes will executive produce and production on the movie is underway now.
Luke notably starred in 2016 thriller 'Point Break', as FBI Agent Johnny Utah which was originally made in 1991 and starred Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves - about a thrill-seeking group of surfers who are under investigation by the FBI.
The film's A-list cast included Edgar Ramirez, Ray Winstone and Delroy Lindo and Edgar previously revealed that the co-stars became like ''brothers'' while shooting the film.
He said: ''When I tell people about it, I get a huge sense of pride and excitement to these guys. They brought so much authenticity to the film and made us all proud ... We all became brothers, among the actors and the athletes. They're all our friends. It's amazing. This world is extreme, but it's not a macho culture.''
