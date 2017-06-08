Luisa Zissman is pregnant again.

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star - who already has two daughters - has announced she and her millionaire partner Andrew Collins are expecting another little girl together.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday (08.06.17), the 30-year-old businesswoman uploaded a photograph of four white T-shirts - a large one with ''queen'' and her name written on it, another emblazoned with Dixie, a slightly smaller one with Indigo scribbled across it and then a tiny baby grow with ''Newbie'' etched in pink writing.

The brunette beauty simply captioned the picture with a baby, tiara and heart emoji.

Not much else is known about her pregnancy but it's thought she's at least four months pregnant - meaning she fell for her third daughter 10 months after her second was born.

However, her pregnancy won't come as too much of a surprise to fans as shortly after Indigo was born last year, Luisa said she wanted to have four daughters who love riding.

She said: ''My dream is to have four daughters who are really into horse riding, like me.''

As well as Indigo and her forthcoming arrival with her second husband Andrew, Luisa also has five-year-old daughter Dixie from her first marriage to Oliver Zissman.

Luisa began dating Andrew in October 2013 and, just a year later, they got engaged.

They sparked rumours they had got married in France last July when Luisa posted a photograph of a bride walking down the aisle, but she's only just confirmed the reports.