The singer is famously private when it comes to his personal life, but in November (16), officials at Gato Grande Productions, MGM's joint venture with entrepreneurs Miguel Aleman and Antonio Cue, announced they had acquired the rights to Luis' life and were planning to produce a TV project for a worldwide Spanish-language audience.

Now Univision executives will be racing to get their biographical show into production soon, after going public with their series at the NATPE (National Association of Television Program Executives) conference in Miami, Florida this week (begs16Jan17).

They are working with Luis' longtime collaborator, producer Pedro Torres, for the series, for which he will executive produce for his company, Curiosity Media Group, reports Variety.com.

"This series is part of our efforts to bring Univision's young and loyal fan base a robust line-up of highly quality programs whether they be unscripted realities, gritty crime dramas or biopics, such as this series on the legendary Luis Miguel," said Lourdes Diaz, Univision's president of entertainment.

Representatives for Miguel and Gato Grande Productions have yet to comment on the news of Univision's competing project.

Miguel, who is one of the world's most famous Latino stars, has always fiercely guarded his privacy and refuses to speak to the media about his personal life.

Born in the Santurce district of San Juan, Puerto Rico, his father was Spanish singer, songwriter and guitarist Luis Gallego Sanchez, aka Luisito Rey, and his mother was Italian actress Marcela Basteri.

His strict father became his first manager and his mother disappeared in the mid 1980s.

A father of three, he has romanced Stephanie Salas, actress Aracely Arambula, and Mariah Carey.