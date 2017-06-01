Luis Fonsi thought the idea to get Justin Bieber to speak in Spanish on the track 'Despacito' was too ''hard''.

The 39-year-old singer - whose full name is Luis Alfonso Rodríguez López-Cepero - joined forces with the 23-year-old musician on the remix version of the popular single, and although Luis has admitted the song is ''hard'' to sing in Spanish, he has forgiven the blonde-haired hunk for forgetting the lyrics wrong during a recent gig last month.

Speaking to The Rolling Stone Online about the collaboration, the dark-haired hunk said: ''It's big for Latin music that a global star like Justin Bieber takes the time to do the song, to do it in Spanish. I've done songs in other languages, I know how hard it is.

''That chorus is not easy to sing, even for fluent Spanish singers like myself. It's got a lot of lyrics, it's kind of tongue-twisty.''

And the President of the Hispanic Braodcasting Radio for multiple Latin pop stations believes the idea of the Canadian star belting out words in a language unknown to him is ''corny''.

He said: ''People get too creative, saying, 'Let's get Bieber to speak Spanish' - I think that can be corny.''

However, the 'Sorry' singer and songwriter was desperate to collaborate with Fonsi on the track after he saw how people reacted to the original version.

Fonsi explained: ''He [Justin] saw how people reacted, and right away he was like, 'I want to be a part of this movement,.''

The Puerto Rico-born star has revealed he wanted his track to have a ''little bit more movement'' and created the record to ensure it had ''hook after hook after hook after hook'' and would entice fans.

He said: ''I felt as though I needed a little bit more movement. That's where Latin pop is headed: It's the right time to put a little rhythm into this record.

''We wanted to make a song that had hook after hook after hook after hook.

''Once the beat comes in, it never stops. I had written a melodic second verse, but when we put it all together, I realized, 'Hey, we need a moment of explosion here.'

''You can feel it on your skin whenever you do something you really like and you want to hear it over and over again.''