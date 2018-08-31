Ludacris never kissed his now-wife Eudoxie Bridges for six months when they first started dating.
The 'What's Your Fantasy' hitmaker and his now-wife Eudoxie Bridges never locked lips for half a year in the early stages of them seeing each other.
Eudoxie revealed on Instagram: ''Today marks 10 years we've known each other. We met August 30th Ludaday weekend 2008 but don't get it twisted he didn't get to kiss these lips until 2009. I'm glad we made it work for us because there's no one I'd rather go through this life with. 10 years later and we are better friends, lovers, parents, and partners. (sic)''
Meanwhile, Ludacris previously confessed he feels ''very blessed'' after he became a father for the third time.
Speaking soon after the birth of Cadence, now three, she said: ''It's the best gift that God can give to anyone so I'm very blessed. It motivates me to just want to continue to work harder and to set a great example for the kids, and to just build this [strong] foundation. All of them love each other. They get along great.
''I'm home a lot more now. It's really having more of my work at home and not having to travel as much. If I do travel, it'll be around their schedules.''
Ludacris and Eudoxie got engaged in Costa Rica on December 26, 2014 and the pair decided to marry later that same day.
