Lucy Watson named her beauty brand Basic Bitch after being described as one ''quite a few times''.

The 25-year-old former 'Made In Chelsea' star launched her cruelty free make-up line last month, and the star has revealed there are ''so many reasons'' behind the label with the main one being to turn the ''negative connotation'' of the criticism into ''a positive''.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz about her collection, which currently features three lipsticks, the brunette beauty - who is dating co-star James Dunmore - said: ''It is quite niche. There are so many reasons behind it, but one of the reasons is basic is my make-up vibe, I don't wear a lot of make-up and I think that a lot of the stuff we are going to do is subtle kind of stuff, we're not really into heavy foundation, contour, that kind of thing, and it's a look I'm very fond of and I know a lot of people go for. It's quite an out there name.

''And the term 'basic b***h'. I have actually been called a 'basic b***h', quite a few times. It's supposedly an insult but I've never taken it as an insult, I actually quite like it and I love turning a negative connotation into something positive, so for me it was very much about that and embracing the term - so what if I'm basic I just don't care, kind of thing. And that is where it came from.''

And the animal rights activist hopes her brand will prevent people from throwing around the ''unnecessary insult''.

She explained: ''I want to stop people looking down at others and being like 'You're so basic' because I think it's really unnecessary insult, so I want to kind of embrace it.''

And Lucy has revealed her daily beauty regime is ''really low maintenance''.

Speaking about her routine, she said: ''It's really low maintenance. I'll just clean my face in the morning, either in the shower or with some water and I do the same thing in the evening I just take all my make-up off with water, which some people frown upon because I know a lot of people use cleansing milk. I just use pure water and moisturise. It's really basic.''