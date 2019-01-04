Lucy Watson says she is ''lucky'' she ''doesn't really get spots''.

The former 'Made In Chelsea' star is known for her vegan lifestyle and writing her own plant-based cookbook, Feed Me Vegan, however Lucy revealed that since cutting out animal derived products, she has more ''energy'' and ''feels lighter''.

Speaking to GLAMOUR UK, she said: ''I have been lucky with my skin as I don't really get spots unless it's because of hormones. My friend has eczema and she went vegan and her eczema has completely cleared up.

''They say that dairy is linked to skin problems. I have more energy and feel lighter, and feel less bloated.''

The brunette beauty was vegetarian from the age of five but admitted she started her vegan journey because she wanted to live a ''cruelty-free lifestyle''.

The 27-year-old star added: ''[Since quitting dairy] I became a vegan for ethical reasons. I grew up on a working farm when I was younger and quickly became vegetarian when I learned about what happened to animals, and how they are killed for me. I didn't realise when I was a child.

''So I went through a bit of discovery there. I used to think that veganism was really crazy. I didn't realise how cruel the diary industry was. As this didn't really feature in the farm I grew up in. Learning that chicks and calfs were being killed I thought I can't just be a vegetarian anymore. I just want to live a cruelty-free lifestyle''.

Lucy also confessed that she uses recopies from her cookbook daily and recommends her easy and quick white bean and chorizo stew.

She said: ''The breakfast from my recipe book I recommend is the fry up, which is tofu scramble, potato hash and avocado, which is a real go-to or flaxseed crepes because crepes are what I used to eat every morning before school and they are exactly the same as the original.

''For lunch I would recommend a broccoli pasta, which is really delicious, or the blackbean quinoa soup if you are trying to be healthier. They are both quick and easy to make and delicious.

''My favourite go-to dinner is the white bean and chorizo stew; I love it so much. If you prepare it and leave it in the oven for 2 hours you can go and do what you need to do, and you can come back and it's ready.''