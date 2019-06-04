Lucy Mecklenburgh said she ''won't leave the house'' if she is bloated.

The former 'The Only Way Is Essex' star - who recently uploaded a snap of her swollen belly on Instagram - opened up about how she gets very insecure but wants to give an honest perspective of herself to her fans.

Lucy told New magazine about how she won't leave the house if she is super bloated and said: ''It's horrible, but it's relatable.

I think when it comes to Instagram, people with a following have a responsibility to make sure they're not just showing all the good things in their life.''

And the 27-year-old stunner also gave her advice to wannabe reality contestants and warned them how hard appearing on such programmes can really be.

She said: ''Don't think that everything is going to be handed to you on a plate. You have to work really hard. Have good friends and family around you and keep that support network.

''Your life changes overnight. My life changed in two weeks and no one really prepares you for it.

''We had counselling towards the end (of TOWIE). I'm very open that I needed it and it helped my life dramatically.

''I would say to anyone, if you feel like you can't speak to people close to you, go and speak to someone because it's so important to get things off your chest.''

And the brunette - who has spoken openly about her anxiety in the past - says she has learned to accept and deal with her problems so she can lead as normal a life as possible.

She said: ''Anxiety is something you always live with and you just learn how to deal with it.

''For me, it's learning techniques as simple as writing down everything I'm worried about in my notes on my phone to get it out of my head.

''Also I have an occasional social media detox and turn my phone off at 10 am.''