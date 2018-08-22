Lucy Liu is ''very excited'' about the new 'Charlie's Angels' movie, which will star the new cast of Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska.
The 49-year-old actress played Alex Munday in 'Charlie's Angels' and its 2003 sequel 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle' and is excited to see what the new cast of Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska will do with the hit film.
She told Entertainment Tonight: ''To me, I think it's very exciting. It's 'Charlie's Angels' like Sherlock Holmes. The material in itself is a very different type of literature - and it's not necessarily literature. But it is something that people keep coming back to and they're drawn to. That's something that needs to be explored and if it needs to be explored on all different levels, then it should be. It will only be a more positive result for women.''
Meanwhile, Drew Barrymore - who starred alongside Cameron Diaz and Lucy in the 2000 movie and its sequel - thinks director Elizabeth Banks' upcoming new take on the saga will be ''great'' for a new generation of fans.
She said of the remake: ''I'm just excited for them. Because every generation that brings 'Charlie's Angels' out into the world is about the power of three women and what they can do, while loving men and wanting to date them or working side by side with them. But there's just something about 'Charlie's Angels' that make men and women so happy. And it's so positive. So if they keep that alive in this new iteration, it's just going to be great.''
