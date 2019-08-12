A-List celebrities arrived on the blue carpet with their best summer looks for the Teen Choice Awards 2019 on Sunday (11.08.19).

'You Need To Calm Down' singer Taylor Swift brightened up the stage at Hermosa Beach, California, when she accepted the event's first-ever Icon Award - which came in the form of a bedazzled surfboard that had her cats' faces on it - in a rainbow bodysuit, shorts, and blazer, all made by Versace, teamed with lace-up sandals by Kat Maconie.

The show was hosted by Youtuber David Dobrick, who went for a casual all-black look, and 'Pretty Little Liars' star Lucy Hale, who opted for a red hot Jean Paul Gaultier sequin dress paired with Andrea Wazen shoes.

Meanwhile, 'Modern Family' actress Sarah Hyland went for major summer looks in a two-piece lace outfit.

KJ Apa, who plays Archie in 'Riverdale', rode the pastel trend train with his 'Miami Vice' inspired outfit: a white vest underneath a baby blue blazer and same colour oversized trousers.

Zendaya, who took home Choice Summer Movie Actress for 'Spiderman: Far From Home', wore a yellow checked top with green shorts from designer Jacquemus.

'Avengers: Endgame' won Choice Action Movie, with Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson also taking home Choice Movie Actor and Actress respectively.

Robert arrived looking more like his character, Tony Stark, wearing a flannel blazer and trousers over a salmon pink shirt.

The event featured performances by OneRepublic, Blanco Brown, Mabel, Monsta X, CNCO, and Jordan McGraw.

The Jonas Brothers opened up about their experiences of bullying as they collected the Decade Award on stage.

Speaking on stage at after Jack Black presented them with their surfboard prize, Kevin and his brothers shared their stories of being bullied during the start of their careers.

The 'Cool' hitmakers shared their experiences to encourage their young fans to ''embrace'' all the things that make them different.

''I think for all of us, the thing that's most important is that we share with you that those things that you feel like you're singled out about, that you're bullied about, that define you in your teen years, can become the thing that make you special. It's your gift. It's your power.''

Joe, 29, added: ''Embrace those things.''