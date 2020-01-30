Lucy Hale used be ''afraid of being single''.

The 30-year-old actress says she's grown a lot throughout her 20s, because she now ''loves'' being on her own, whereas it used to be something that terrified her.

She said: ''When I was younger, I was constantly wanting to be with or date someone because I was so deathly afraid of being single or by myself.

''Now, I'm at the point where if I meet someone, they better really elevate my life, because I love being single.''

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star says changing up the type of person she's attracted to has helped her overcome her fear, as she is no longer interested in ''damaged people''.

She added: ''I used to be really drawn to, like, damaged people who had been through some s**t. Now, I'm like, You can be nice but not boring. Nice but not a dud.''

And whilst she doesn't mind being on her own, the beauty says she does spend time on dating apps, and is using one that's so exclusive she isn't allowed to name it.

Lucy did spill that musician John Mayer in on the mystery dating site, which she said is used by other famous faces.

She explained in an interview with Cosmopolitan's March 2020 issue: ''John Mayer is on there. And I pressed yes for him, but I don't think he pressed yes for me.''

The 'Truth or Dare' star previously shunned the idea of dating apps, as she branded social media as a ''disease'', and said she was forced to delete her social networking apps from her phone because it was affecting her health.

She said: ''It's almost like a disease. We're all so addicted to it, and to what other people are saying.

''Honestly, I know it sounds cheesy to say that social media was affecting my happiness, but it really was. It was important for me to disconnect from that, to put down my phone occasionally and live the life around me.

''It's everyone on their best days, posting a picture they've probably taken a hundred times and put a million filters on.

''I'm not saying that I'm not looking for validation, because I'm not, but it's nice to be at an age and time in my life where that's not the most important thing, because for a long time, it was. It's not anymore; I broke free.'''