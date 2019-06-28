Lucy Hale is keen to try vaginal steaming, as she thinks the natural remedy ''sounds great''.
Lucy Hale is keen to try vaginal steaming.
The 'Pretty Little Liars' star has said she's ''so about'' the natural remedy - which is believed to cleanse the vagina and uterus, regulate menstruation, and ease period cramps and bloating - and although she's never tried it, she thinks it ''sounds great'' and is eager to give it a go.
Asked if she has a stance on the technique, she said: ''Oh, my god, I'm so about that. I want to try this. They offer it at a place downtown, and I'm not really sure what the benefits are. It just sounds really relaxing. I'm going to grab a girlfriend and we're going to go and get our vags steamed. Sounds great!''
The 30-year-old actress starts her day with meditation, and says it helps her ''start her day off right''.
She said: ''I'm new to meditating. I don't know why I started so late in the game, but it's so important. I try to start my day with at least five minutes of silence. You can use an app: I have an app called Headspace that has guided meditation. But, honestly, even just sitting alone, focusing on breathing, and kickstarting your day that way - if you do that consistently, I felt a change. It helps me start my day off right.''
And Lucy is also a fan of acupuncture, although she's only done it once and is keen to go through the treatment process again.
Speaking to W magazine, she said: ''I haven't tried cupping, mainly because I can't commit to having those circles on my back for a week at a time. I need to do it when I have time off. I've done facial acupuncture and regular acupuncture, but not enough to see the benefits. I've only done it once, but I know people who swear by it who've had chronic pain and health issues. They've done acupuncture and they've completely turned their lives around, so I'm a believer in that for sure.''
It's time for a riot grrrl revolution.
Pixie Hollow fairy friends Tinker Bell, Vidia, Iridessa, Fawn, Silvermist and Rosetta are all blessed...