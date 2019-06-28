Lucy Hale is keen to try vaginal steaming.

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star has said she's ''so about'' the natural remedy - which is believed to cleanse the vagina and uterus, regulate menstruation, and ease period cramps and bloating - and although she's never tried it, she thinks it ''sounds great'' and is eager to give it a go.

Asked if she has a stance on the technique, she said: ''Oh, my god, I'm so about that. I want to try this. They offer it at a place downtown, and I'm not really sure what the benefits are. It just sounds really relaxing. I'm going to grab a girlfriend and we're going to go and get our vags steamed. Sounds great!''

The 30-year-old actress starts her day with meditation, and says it helps her ''start her day off right''.

She said: ''I'm new to meditating. I don't know why I started so late in the game, but it's so important. I try to start my day with at least five minutes of silence. You can use an app: I have an app called Headspace that has guided meditation. But, honestly, even just sitting alone, focusing on breathing, and kickstarting your day that way - if you do that consistently, I felt a change. It helps me start my day off right.''

And Lucy is also a fan of acupuncture, although she's only done it once and is keen to go through the treatment process again.

Speaking to W magazine, she said: ''I haven't tried cupping, mainly because I can't commit to having those circles on my back for a week at a time. I need to do it when I have time off. I've done facial acupuncture and regular acupuncture, but not enough to see the benefits. I've only done it once, but I know people who swear by it who've had chronic pain and health issues. They've done acupuncture and they've completely turned their lives around, so I'm a believer in that for sure.''