Lucy Hale is thinking of going blonde after being inspired by Selena Gomez.

The 28-year-old actress loves mixing up her hair colour and style and she's planning a ''drastic'' change to her locks when she sees her stylist next week.

She said: ''I'm getting my hair done in like a week, and I don't know what I'm going to do but it will probably be something drastic because I don't have to film for a little bit.

''I could be coming out with a different colour. I have to do something different because I get so bored.

''I saw Selena [go blonde] and she looked so good. I was like 'Yes!' That was good inspiration. When it comes to beauty, I would try anything.''

The 'Life Sentence' actress finds good-quality basics can be very ''sexy'' but she's having fun trying out new looks with her wardrobe and she particularly enjoys putting together unexpected combinations.

She told People: ''I think there's something so sexy about being comfortable wearing jeans and a T-shirt.

''I think what's so cool about Coach right now is it's very easy, everyday wear, but it's funky.

''You would never expect to put a bomber with a skirt, and that's partly my take on it too, but I think no one should ever take themselves too seriously. I'm at a point in my life with fashion where I'm just having fun with it and trying new things. There are no rules!''

Lucy previously admitted she is happy to experiment with her hair because she doesn't feel ''attached'' to her locks.

She said: ''I've tried so many different styles. I'm not really attached to my hair. I just constantly want something new -- I'd get a different haircut with every outfit if I could! I'd even shave it off.''

And Lucy also enjoys trialling bold lipstick shades.

She said: ''I have a bunch of sunglasses, but I'm really into the John Lennon, small-circle frames. When it comes to make-up, I love experimenting with a bold lip. A coral shade is perfect for summer.''