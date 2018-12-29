Lucy Hale would ''love'' to take part in a musical production, and has previously auditioned for several roles.
The former 'Pretty Little Liars' actress is looking to branch out into musical theatre after wrapping the final season of the hit ABC drama last year, as she says she's already been to several auditions, although she's yet to secure a role.
When asked if she'd be interested in musical theatre, she said: ''I actually auditioned for the 'Rent' that they're doing right now. I've auditioned for a couple of them, and I've gotten close, and then things just didn't work out. So, yes, I would definitely love to do that.''
Lucy, 29, already has plenty of singing experience, as prior to landing her role as Aria in 'Pretty Little Liars', she was crowned as one of the winners of 'American Juniors' - the 'American Idol' spin-off show that lasted just one season back in 2003.
On top of her talent show victory, she also dropped a country album in 2014, and the star hopes to be able to bring her two talents together on stage.
Speaking to Parade magazine, she said: ''I think at some point, it'll work out in some way, shape, or form, but I love music, and I think that if I can find a way to utilise it through acting, I think that that more works for where I'm at in life right now. So yeah, we'll see, but I am excited to see 'Rent'. I think that they found a really good cast, and I'm excited to see what they do with it.''
