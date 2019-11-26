Lucy Hale, Ciara, and Billy Porter are set to co-host 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest'.
The 'Pretty Little Liars' alum will be joining longtime host Ryan for the special event - in which they will ring in the start of the New Year at midnight - in New York City's Times Square.
Lucy previously served as the host of the show's New Orleans festivities, but will now move to the main event alongside Ryan, where she will witness the ball drop in the city's most famous square at the start of 2020.
With her move, 'Pose' star Billy will now be hosting in New Orleans in her place, whilst singer Ciara will be returning to ring in the New Year in Los Angeles as part of the show's West Coast coverage.
Ryan said in a press release: ''As we ring in a new decade and my 15th year hosting the show, I'm so excited to welcome the talented Lucy Hale to the stage with me. It's going to be a powerhouse year with Billy and Ciara and we can't wait to celebrate with everyone!''
Lucy, 30, will be taking over from Ryan's previous co-host Jenny McCarthy, and will be joining the television star for a whopping five hours of performances and international reports from New Years festivities from around the globe.
The role comes after the beauty wrapped up filming ABC show 'Pretty Little Liars' in 2017.
Lucy recently said she'd love to branch out into music theatre following the show's finale, and said she's already been to several auditions, although she's yet to secure a role.
When asked if she'd be interested in musical theatre, she said: ''I actually auditioned for the 'Rent' that they're doing right now. I've auditioned for a couple of them, and I've gotten close, and then things just didn't work out. So, yes, I would definitely love to do that.''
