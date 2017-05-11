Lucy Hale has reportedly split from her long-term boyfriend Anthony Kalabretta.

The 'Pretty Little Liars' actress is believed to have called time on her romance with Anthony - whom she began dating almost two years ago in June 2015 - after the pair unfollowed one another on social media and deleted a number of their photos together from their respective accounts.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''She became a homebody when they were dating. They stayed in a lot. She really loved him.''

At the time of writing, no specific reason has been given for the pair's alleged split.

The news comes after Lucy, 27, spoke at the end of 2016 about how she believed this year would be her ''best yet'', despite her role on 'Pretty Little Liars' coming to an end when the series airs its final ever episode later this month.

Speaking about her goals for 2017, Lucy said previously: ''I love the idea of being as creative as possible. I think TV shows are still fun and having a job in TV for eight years is almost unheard of, but now I'm excited to change it up a bit and try and bunch of things.

''I want to try to do stuff that scares me a little bit and my whole thing is just always keeping an open mind because some of my best experiences come from jumping into something I never thought I would enjoy. I think I'm just seeing where the road takes me. I've been really, really blessed so far so just continuing to work hard and I'm excited for this next year. I think business-wise it's going to be great, but I feel like personally it will be, hopefully, my best year yet.''

Earlier this year, Lucy quit drinking in order to be the ''best version'' of herself, after becoming fed up of having spent years trying to fit in with the Hollywood ''it crowd''.

She said: ''I'm just always trying to surround myself with better people and be the best version of myself possible. I know it sounds obnoxious to hear people say that, but why not?''