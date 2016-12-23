Lucy Hale has slammed hackers after her nude photos were leaked from her phone.

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star fell victim to hackers on Wednesday (21.12.16) when photos of her bare chest surfaced online, and she has now taken to Twitter to comment on the invasive actions, likening the act to being ''violated, stolen from, and exposed.''

Posting a photo of a note she had written on her phone to the social media site on Thursday night (22.12.16), the 27-year-old actress wrote: ''Well, I wasn't going to comment on something so ridiculous, but since 2017 is gonna be all about speaking my truth...I'm going to say something.

''Once again, a woman in the public eye was violated, stolen from and her private life and body were exposed for anyone to see. I will not apologize for living my life and having a personal life that is all mine.

''It's truly unfortunate that being exposed in this way is allowed. Thank you for all the sweet, supportive message I've been receiving. It was a much-needed reminder that I'm surrounded by so much love. I appreciate you all very much. And to whoever did this...kiss my a**. (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 'Sorority Wars' actress has enlisted the help of her lawyer Marty Singer to send a threatening letter to the site which leaked the photos.

According to TMZ.com, Marty says in the letter: ''Lucy owns the pictures and insists they were meant for a friend, but someone hacked into her phone.''

As of Friday (23.12.16), the photos have reportedly been removed from the site, and replaced instead with photoshopped images.

Lucy isn't the first star to fall victim to hackers from the risqué site, as earlier this year Emma Watson took legal action to have her photos removed. Scarlett Johansson, Gabrielle Union, Kate Upton, and Leslie Jones are also amongst those who have been affected recently.