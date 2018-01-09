Lucy Hale has had her house burgled.

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star has reportedly had about $15,000 worth of items stolen from her home in San Fernando Valley.

Burglars got into the property early on Friday morning (05.01.18) through a smashed front window and took some jewellery and purses. TMZ reports that Lucy was not at home at the time.

It comes after 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umanksy had more than $1 million worth of jewellery stolen from their home in Encino, California whilst they were on holiday in Aspen, Colorado.

The crime was discovered by a housekeeper and it soon became apparent that the burglars had gone straight for the jewellery box - snatching $150,000 worth of watches.

The couple bought the home in October for $8.2 million and had only recently moved in as they were still in the process of moving in and renovating the house at the end of December.

She said at the time: ''It's taking forever. There's probably like 50 workmen in my house a day, so it doesn't feel like a home yet. It's a house still. So I'm waiting to make it my home ...

''I looked all over for over a year, and by coincidence I went to look at this house just to look at their floors, and I fell in love with the property because the house has a lot of history. It was built in 1892, and I just fell in love with it. I was like 'oh my gosh. Oh my gosh'.

''When we travel I'm always saying to my husband 'I wish we could live in some place like this'. With all of the trees and a big property. But it's not really conducive to our lifestyle. We have to leave California, so all of a sudden we found this property that felt like we were not in Los Angeles, and we just grabbed it.''