Lucy Hale likes to use makeup to become different people.

The 28-year-old actress is partnering with Degree deodorant to show how she keeps her clothes fresh after re-wearing her outfits when she's not filming her new show 'Life Sentence' and the former 'Pretty Little Liars' star says her approach to beauty is like her approach to acting, she can become different personas with different looks.

Speaking to Teen Vogue.com, she said: ''There's something so great about beauty that actually makes you feel like a different person sometimes. Like with [Pretty Little Liars character] Aria, obviously, she was really creative with her wardrobe, and even with her makeup too. Out of the four [main characters], I think makeup was her thing. At one point, she even had pink stripes in her hair, so that can definitely make you feel differently.''

In 'Life Sentence' - a show about a young girl who gets a second chance at life after battling with cancer - Lucy took her role of Stella so seriously she even cut her signature long locks to reflect the character's journey.

Explaining the motivation behind this, she said: ''But Stella - I wanted her to have a signature haircut. So, I took [my hair] a little bit shorter, because I thought she just seemed so youthful and full of life. I wanted her to have a haircut that sort of represented that.''

Lucy prefers a lighter makeup look for day-to-day, wearing a tinted moisturiser instead of a foundation because she doesn't want her make-up to look ''too much''.

She explained: ''I love a good tinted moisturiser, because foundation can be too much, but sometimes you need a little help.''

And the brunette beauty feels most confident when she has a good skin care routine and gets ''excited'' about taking her make-up off after a long day.

She said: ''[Neutrogena] also make this gentle cleanser in the blue bottle is sort of like a classic, and I remember the first time I went to a dermatologist, they told me about it. I use that, and Micellar Water, and also do a bunch of face masks and stuff. It's kind of basic, but I think just taking care of your skin, because it all sort of starts there. I always feel most confident when I am taking care of myself and taking care of my skin. Everyone's different, but find a routine that works for you and just stay consistent with it. I actually look forward to my nightly routine. It actually gets me excited.''