Lucy Hale has shared her top self-care tips.

The 29-year-old 'Pretty Little Liars' actress has opened up about the importance of looking after yourself physically and emotionally, and how it's vital to find methods which work for you as an individual.

In an interview with StyleCaster, she said: ''[Self-care] can be so many different things. Obviously, physically taking care of yourself, but I think mentally and emotionally is equally as important.

''My mom has always taught me to be the best version of myself, so she instilled that in me. But you also learn new things about yourself as you get older.

''That just comes with age and experience. At 29 years old, I've figured out what works for me and what doesn't.

''Whether that be working out or meditating or eating my favorite foods; it's the tiny things that make me happy. When you take care of yourself, you can be better for everyone else.''

The brunette beauty has also advocated exercise as a way of self-care, she herself works out in the morning and taking classes like SoulCycle.

She said: ''I am a huge fan of exercise. I genuinely enjoy it. Not just because of the physical aspects, but it's my therapy in a way, so I never skip out on it.

''I also have two personal trainers, depending on their schedules. They're incredible with high-intensity circuit training. It's about mixing things up, keeping me on my toes.''

The star has also revealed she has a love for skincare and has her very own facialist, as well as experimenting with lasers, peels and LED light to tighten skin muscles.

She said: ''My favorite things revolve around skin care. I definitely splurge on facials and massages.

''When I'm just chillin' at home, I am a huge face mask lover. I'll pop on a couple and watch TV.