Lucy Hale thinks it is great that a ''conversation has started'' about sexual harassment in the film and television industries.
Lucy Hale thinks it is great that a ''conversation has started'' about sexual harassment.
The 'Pretty Little Liars' star is ''grateful'' that women and men have started speaking up about what they have suffered in a bid to make the topic less taboo.
She said: ''I feel grateful to have people that I look up to that are speaking up about things. Not just women - I think men have sometimes suffered the same way that women have. And as long as a conversation is going or a conversation has started, which it has, that's the best thing you could ever ask for because that makes people feel not alone. I think if powerful people can make a difference by speaking up, which they are, that will trickle down hopefully.''
And Lucy - who alluded to being sexually assaulted earlier this week in a post on social media - wants to ensure her fans know things aren't ''all shiny and rainbows all the time''.
She added: ''My whole thing is I never want to be someone who makes it all shiny and rainbows all the time, because it's not. No one ever feels like that 24/7.''
The 28-year-old actress also thanked her fans for their support and for sticking with her through ''the good and the bad''.
She told People magazine: ''They're the most amazing through anything. There can be times when I feel like no one in the world gets something, and I can read something through one of the people who supports me and I'm like 'Holy s**t. I am not alone in any of this.' They've stuck by me through the good and the bad. I'm so grateful.''
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
Pixie Hollow fairy friends Tinker Bell, Vidia, Iridessa, Fawn, Silvermist and Rosetta are all blessed...