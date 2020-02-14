Lucy Hale loves wearing ''casual'' clothes.

The former 'Pretty Little Liars' star has revealed that whilst she adores the colour pink, she doesn't wear much of it as she prefers neutral tones that suit her ''casual'' and ''laidback'' approach to fashion.

She said: ''I feel like your wardrobe and how you dress every day says so much about who you are. I love pink, but I don't wear a lot of it. I'm way more casual, way more laidback, and I probably never wear heels.''

Lucy has recently started starring as the titular character in The CW show 'Katy Keene' - which is a spin-off of teen drama 'Riverdale' - and says the character's sense of style is vastly different from her own.

The 30-year-old actress added to InStyle magazine: ''Stepping into Katy's clothes helps me become her. Once you watch the show, you see her personality, you see the clothes, and you're like, 'That makes so much sense.'

''Katy is always in a skirt and heels, just running around the city. Every time we're filming outside, I'm literally the only one wearing pink, while everyone's in a black trench coat and flats.''

Meanwhile, Lucy previously spoke about the fashion choices of each of her characters when she mentioned her 'Pretty Little Liars' character Aria Montgomery, who liked to experiment with her wardrobe.

She said: ''There's something so great about beauty that actually makes you feel like a different person sometimes. Like with [Pretty Little Liars character] Aria, obviously, she was really creative with her wardrobe, and even with her makeup too. Out of the four [main characters], I think makeup was her thing. At one point, she even had pink stripes in her hair, so that can definitely make you feel differently.''

And in her own beauty routine, Lucy prefers a lighter makeup look for day-to-day, wearing a tinted moisturiser instead of a foundation because she doesn't want her make-up to look ''too much''.

She explained: ''I love a good tinted moisturiser, because foundation can be too much, but sometimes you need a little help.''