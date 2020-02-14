Lucy Hale is ''constantly learning'' how to deal with life in the spotlight.

The 'Katy Keene' star says fame has been difficult to come to terms with, as she still has days where the negative comments she receives get to her, but she's ''constantly'' developing the ''tools'' to help her navigate the spotlight.

She said: ''From the outside looking in, it looks like everything is going great, and you've had it so easy, but it's been such a journey. I'm constantly learning and constantly growing. I think learning to deal with rejection and negativity is sort of a tool in itself, and I don't know if I'll ever quite master it. But, you learn how to deal with it. You sort of create this barrier around yourself so you can just power through. I think with that mentality, you can do anything.''

Lucy, 30, is ''very sensitive'' so can feel the impact of trolls and haters fiercely.

She added: ''I'm just one of those people who are very sensitive; I feel everything.''

The 'Pretty Little Liars' actress spent years obsessing over her appearance, and says she's only just begun to ''accept'' herself for who she is.

She said: ''In my early twenties, late teens, oh my god - I was just so hard on myself. The way I looked, how much I weighed, the food I was eating, my skin, anything. And I think that's normal. But it is nice to be of an age where I'm accepting of the body I'm in, and I'm accepting of myself, and I love myself, you know? Like, it takes a while to get to this point where you're like, 'Oh my god - I actually like who I am.''

And for the brunette beauty, one decision that gave her a lot of confidence back was getting an IUD (intrauterine device), which is a form of birth control.

Speaking to InStyle magazine, she said: ''As women, we have the right to make our own decisions about our bodies, and I think that we're at a very important time where we need to keep that power. Getting an IUD just made a lot of sense with how busy I am. I'm single and I clearly don't want kids right now. This isn't a preachy conversation towards anyone, it's mainly just, 'Here are the facts; ask questions and then ultimately decide what's best for you.'''