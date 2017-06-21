Lucy Hale has apologised to fans after she called herself ''fat'' in a throwback post on social media.

The 'Pretty Little Liars' actress took to her Instagram and Twitter accounts to post a cute snap of herself as a bridesmaid with her dad in honour of Father's Day (18.06.17) over the weekend.

But when a fan tried to compliment her appearance in the photo, Lucy replied in a now deleted tweet: ''Ugh I was so fat.''

The comment drew criticism from her followers who slammed the 28-year-old star for fat shaming her own image, and she has now taken to Twitter to apologise for her choice of words.

Lucy - who has now disabled the comments on her Instagram account - tweeted: ''Sometimes I forget that people are watching everything I do and I say things I don't mean. I'm extremely sorry if my comment about my weight

''Offended anyone. Sometimes we can be our own worst enemy. I know people look up to me and I should be way more aware of what I say sometimes

''Thanks for all the love and support. Hope y'all can forgive me ! (sic)''

Meanwhile, Lucy recently revealed she has decided to quit drinking and start a new chapter of her life, and said her decision comes after becoming fed up of having spent years trying to fit in with the Hollywood ''it crowd''.

She said: ''I'm just always trying to surround myself with better people and be the best version of myself possible. I know it sounds obnoxious to hear people say that, but why not?''

And the brunette beauty added that she now has ''no interest'' in the party lifestyle she's left behind, and would much rather spend her nights with her dog watching television.