Lucy Hale quit drinking in order to be the ''best version'' of herself.

The 27-year-old actress has decided to put down the bottle and start a new chapter of her life, and says her decision comes after becoming fed up of having spent years trying to fit in with the Hollywood ''it crowd''.

She said: ''I'm just always trying to surround myself with better people and be the best version of myself possible. I know it sounds obnoxious to hear people say that, but why not?''

And the 'Pretty Little Liars' star added that she now has ''no interest'' in the party lifestyle she's left behind, and would much rather spend her nights with her dog watching television.

The brunette beauty also admits she's become a devoted user of indoor cycling fitness company SoulCycle, which she says has become her ''version of church''.

She added: ''I went through a phase that was almost like my freshman 15. It's so weird to see your weight fluctuate on a TV show. I go home, and my dad's like, 'You L.A. hippie with your crystals and your SoulCycle!'''

With 'Pretty Little Liars' coming to an end later this year with the end of season seven, Lucy also opened up about her struggles trying to fit in with the rest of the cast who were all much taller than her, and says she cut her long locks into a short bob as a way of finally taking ownership of her individuality.

She told Byrdie.com: ''Becoming a part of this popular show ... everyone just says yes to you, so you get away with a lot, and then you make mistakes.

''It was hard being on a show with a bunch of tall girls. I just always felt like the odd one out.

''I know it seems silly because it's just hair. But at a point, I was like, 'Why don't I just own that I'm different?' I guess cutting my hair off was like me finally saying, 'I don't give a f**k.'''