Lucy Hale enjoys wearing makeup more now her skin is clear.

The 28-year-old actress said she likes to play around with her look and try new products now she has cleared her skin of any imperfections, and admits she only wears make-up when she wants to, now her skin is ''smoother''.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan.com about her ''miracle worker'' products she said: ''Now that my skin is clear I like using blushes. I used to not like to because it was hard to blend it when you have a bunch of other stuff on, but I like blush. [Biologique Recherche Lotion P50] it's got phenol in it, so it smells funky, but it's a miracle worker. Apparently you have to use it for nine months before you see any real benefit, but for me, it makes my skin look tighter and smoother. I'm at the point now where if I don't have to wear makeup, I don't want to, and this kind of blurs everything out.''

The former 'Pretty Little Liars' star said her favourite deodorant is the Degree Ultraclear Black & White Deodorant in 'Pure Rain' because she likes to re-wear her stylish outfits without fear of ruining the clothing from deodorant

She said: ''I'm someone who re-wears clothes. I used to be the girl who would buy a bunch of stuff, and now it's just more about quality than quantity, and there's nothing worse than not being able to wear something because of deodorant stains. The whole point of this deodorant is you can wear it with black and white clothing (which is my whole closet anyway) because on white, it doesn't turn [the top] yellow, and on black, it doesn't leave white marks.''

And Lucy - who stars in the new show 'Life Sentence' which premiered this month in America - says her ''all-time favourite'' make-up products are Dior's Diorshow Brow Styler Precision Brow Pencil and Giorgio Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation.