Lucy Hale credits exercise with helping her be a ''way more confident version'' of herself.

The 'Pretty Little Liars' actress hits the gym almost every day, and has said that getting her health in order by exercising and eating right has helped dramatically boost her self confidence.

She said: ''Fitness has helped me become a way more confident version of who I used to be.

''I think the more things you try and the more active you become, the more confident and comfortable you become with yourself. I'm much happier, my mood is better when I'm consistently working out. I'm just one of those weirdos who likes working out. I really enjoy it.''

Lucy, 30, says she mainly follows a pescatarian diet - meaning she cuts out all meats except fish - to go alongside her exercise regime, but she doesn't stop herself from gorging on carbs like French fries and pasta as long as it's in ''moderation''.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''I mainly follow a pescatarian diet. I don't even like to say diet, just a pescatarian lifestyle. I don't do dairy and I try to cut back on processed stuff. I typically like to prepare all my food so I know what I'm getting.

''I love going out to eat. I'm not going to say no to French fries or pasta if it's there. I just try to eat in moderation.''

Meanwhile, Lucy previously said she still has ups and downs when it comes to body positivity, but is generally much more confident in her own skin than she was when she was younger.

In 2017, she said: ''There are good days and bad days, but I've found [self-assurance] really does come with age. I think you hit a point where you accept who you are and what you look like and you kind of just roll with it. You find out what you like and what your strengths and weaknesses are - it develops over time.''