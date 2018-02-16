Lucy Hale is reportedly dating her 'Life Sentence' co-star Riley Smith.

The former 'Pretty Little Liars' star was spotted locking lips with her 39-year-old co-star on Valentine's Day (14.02.18) this week, after having dinner together at Pace restaurant in Los Angeles.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, Lucy, 28, was also seen holding a white rose, which is believed to have been a gift from her new beau.

The rumoured new romance comes nine months after Lucy parted ways with her former boyfriend Anthony Kalabretta, two years after they began dating in 2015, when the pair unfollowed one another on social media and deleted a number of their photos together from their respective accounts.

A source said at the time: ''She became a homebody when they were dating. They stayed in a lot. She really loved him.''

Meanwhile, Lucy spoke at the end of 2016 about how she believed 2017 would be her ''best yet'', despite her role on 'Pretty Little Liars' coming to an end in May.

Speaking about her goals for 2017, Lucy said previously: ''I love the idea of being as creative as possible. I think TV shows are still fun and having a job in TV for eight years is almost unheard of, but now I'm excited to change it up a bit and try and bunch of things.

''I want to try to do stuff that scares me a little bit and my whole thing is just always keeping an open mind because some of my best experiences come from jumping into something I never thought I would enjoy. I think I'm just seeing where the road takes me. I've been really, really blessed so far so just continuing to work hard and I'm excited for this next year. I think business-wise it's going to be great, but I feel like personally it will be, hopefully, my best year yet.''