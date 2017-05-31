Lucy Hale believes her ''beauty evolution'' has come a ''long way''.

The 27-year-old actress has admitted as she has got older she has started to feel more confident about her appearance, and although she has made some ''interesting choices'' with her beauty and fashion choices over the years she thinks her style has developed for the better.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine about her aesthetic, the 'Pretty Little Liars' star said: ''There are good days and bad days, but I've found [self-assurance] really does come with age. I think you hit a point where you accept who you are and what you look like and you kind of just roll with it. You find out what you like and what your strengths and weaknesses are -- it develops over time.

''I started ['Pretty Little Lairs'] when I was 20, and by the time it's done, I'll be 28. Eight years is a really long time, especially since you're figuring yourself out the most during those years. I feel like I've grown a lot in my acting, and obviously my beauty evolution has come a long way too. There were some interesting choices in the beginning.''

And Lucy believes her style has calmed down because she has learnt to buy ''classic, simple pieces'' rather than purchase anything that is on trend at the time.

She said: ''I used to want all the trends. I would buy so many things! Now, it's more about finding classic, simple pieces that I can re-wear.''

The brunette beauty has admitted she has altered her hair style and colour because she doesn't feel ''attached'' to her short locks and would happily experiment with her tresses with every outfit and even shave it all off if she could.

She added: ''I've tried so many different styles. I'm not really attached to my hair. I just constantly want something new -- I'd get a different haircut with every outfit if I could! I'd even shave it off.''

And Lucy also enjoys trialling bold lipstick shades.

She said: ''I have a bunch of sunglasses, but I'm really into the John Lennon, small-circle frames. When it comes to make-up, I love experimenting with a bold lip. A coral shade is perfect for summer.''