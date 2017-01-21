LUCIANA MORAD wrote to Jerry Hall to apologise for her affair with Sir Mick Jagger.

Mick's 20-year relationship with Jerry, 60, ended after she discovered he had gotten Luciana pregnant in 1998 and the 47-year-old actress admitted she still regrets the hurt she caused Jerry.

She told the Daily Mail: ''I sympathise with other people. I have to.

''Sometimes, we all do things that may hurt other people and might regret it and I think that is part of growing up. I never intended to hurt anyone and if I did, I feel sorry about that.

''I feel bad about Jerry. I never meant to hurt her but now that I am a wife myself I understand so much more. So yes, I would hate if that happened to me.

''You know, I wrote to Jerry a few years ago, a letter that said: 'Please forgive me.' She didn't write back. I didn't really expect her to. But I wanted her to know that I was sorry.'

''I never saw myself as a home-wrecker. Sometimes, you can't help who you fall in love with - and I was really in love with Mick at the time.

''But I cried every day throughout my pregnancy. Everything that was going on was so awful. All the attention and heartbreak. The things people were saying about me. But then Lucas arrived and he was my consolation.

''But I was hurt. It was hard being judged.''

And while Jerry has not yet forgiven her, Luciana has a great relationship with Mick, 73, who she says is a great father to Lucas, 17.

She said: ''Mick and I are still best friends, we really are. He is still very attractive, but don't get me wrong, not in a sexual way.

''Lucas is steady and quiet, like his Dad.''

Luciana has been married to Marcelo de Carvalho since 2006 and the couple have a son Lorenzo, who was born in 2011, together.