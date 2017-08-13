Luc Besson wants to make a 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' sequel.

The director had a great time shooting the sci-fi saga with Cara Delevingne and Dan DeHaan and thinks there is plenty of scope to bring their futuristic cop characters back time and time again.

Asked if he'd make another 'Valerian' film, he said: ''Yeah, I will sign tomorrow. I would love to. We had so much fun with Cara and Dane. I think the three of us will sign tomorrow if we can do another one or two.

''Because they're cops, every film is an adventure. There's a problem, there's a killer, there's something we have to discover the truth and you can do 20 films like this, it's like 'Starsky and Hutch' in space.

''Every episode is a new trial. And you're not linked by the first one, the link is just the two characters, so it could be totally different. It's more difficult when you have something like 'Spider-Man' or 'Transformers', as it's always the same kind of thing, and you can't explode the thing. Here you can. You can do something totally different, which I like.''

Besson particularly enjoys working on sci-fi films because they give him the ''freedom'' to do whatever he likes.

He explained to SciFiNow magazine: ''I like the freedom of it, because you can reinvent everything. And I don't think you can do a sci-fi every year.

''I'm glad I have a kind of rhythm. I did 'The Last Combat', then 15 years later I did 'The Fifth Element' and then 20 years later I did 'Valerian'. It's a good rhythm. You need time because you need to reset the entire thing. And then 'Lucy' is kind of between, it's not a real sci-fi.''