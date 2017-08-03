French movie-maker Luc Besson has revealed he relished turning Rihanna into Cleopatra for 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets'.
Luc Besson relished turning Rihanna into Cleopatra for 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets'.
The acclaimed movie-maker teamed up with the chart-topping star for the new sci-fi adventure, in which she delivers lines from the William Shakespeare play 'Antony and Cleopatra', and Luc has admitted he loved the experience.
He shared: ''For me that's the ultimate pleasure - Rihanna, the queen of music, as Cleopatra. It's the sort of mix I love.
''We can all listen to reggae music in Greenland while eating sushi. We are allowed to do whatever we like!''
Luc, 58, conceded his new movie represents something of a career risk for himself.
But the French filmmaker isn't afraid to take chances and has described making 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' as the realisation of a long-held ambition.
He told the Guardian newspaper: ''My dreams are my dreams.
''I wanted to do 'Valerian' for the longest time. I wondered, 'Can I do it?' But once I get started, I'm like the English foxhound: I will never let go.''
The sci-fi movie also stars model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne, who recently revealed she has an ''amazing'' friendship with Rihanna.
The British star loves how her close friendship with her 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' co-star has developed since they met at a fashion show five years ago.
Cara also said she was also thrilled to work with Luc on the new movie.
She explained: ''It's been amazing. We met at a fashion show and five years later we're doing a Luc Besson film.
''We all grew up watching his films so to be appearing in them as leading ladies is incredible.''
