Sci-fi filmmaker Luc Besson had to persuade his producers to get Rihanna in his latest film 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets'.
Luc Besson had to persuade his producers to get Rihanna to star in 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets'.
The iconic 'Fifth Element' filmmaker knew from the start that he wanted to cast the 'Unfaithful' hitmaker in the pivotal role as Bubble in his new sci-fi film, but Besson had to persuade his producers to reach out as they were unsure they could get her in the independent film.
He said: ''Bubble is the ultimate artists - that's the part. And for me, Rihanna is the ultimate - she's the queen. I thought about her from the beginning. And when we started the cast, I said, 'For Bubble, I'd love to contact Rihanna.' They [the producers] said 'What's your second choice?' I said, 'Why?' They said, 'Luc, come on.' I said, 'Why not? Let's try it. Let's see.' The first question we asked to the manager is if she's interested in shooting in the film. If she's not interested, then don't even give her the script. But the guy came back and said, 'Definitely, yes.' ''
Besson - who is married to film producer Virginie Silla - and Rihanna enjoyed a ''normal relationship'' on set he says the R&B singer couldn't have been more ''perfect'' as a professional during the shoot.
He said: ''On set, she was normal. Even me, at the beginning, I said, 'I hope it's not going to be Rihanna and the great orchestra.' But on the first day, she looked at her entourage and said, 'You, out.' No one was on set. She came on set by herself. It was a normal relationship between an actor and an actress. When she got emotional she let me get in. She was perfect. The fact that she is the queen of soul is a handicap, in fact. I don't use that. She's not singing in the film. She's not a superstar in the film. She has a specific role. It's a handicap. And my concern with her was if she wanted to be in the film for the right reason or not, and she did.''
The all-star cast also included supermodel-turned-actress Cara Delevingne, Clive Owen, Ethan Hawke, Rutger Hauer and Dane DeHaan and the cast and director were in London for the UK premiere of 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' on Monday night (24.07.17).
The season 7 premiere guests featured some cast members we haven't seen much of for a while.
This year's Rotterdam event was definitely one to remember.
New album 'Flower Boy' comes later this summer.
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
Like James Bond, wilfully anonymous driver Frank Martin is reborn as a new actor without...
As with the first two films in this dumb but bombastically watchable franchise, writers Luc...
Strong characters and a vivid sense of life in frontier America give this film a...
Luc Besson gleefully combines two of his favourite movie elements - fit women and wildly...
The cast and crew of 'Lucy' - actors Scarlett Johansson, Morgan Freeman and Amr Waked,...
French filmmaker Luc Besson continues to combine family themes with intense violence (see Taken), but...
Lucy was just a regular girl living in Taipei, Taiwan before she was brutally kidnapped...
Despite a promising trailer and a great cast, this French-American comedy-thriller is a complete misfire...
Giovanni Manzoni is a gangster boss who has been placed under witness protection by Agent...
There wasn't really anywhere for the story to go after 2008's surprise hit Taken, and...
Strikingly well-made on a big scale, this film takes on some important issues without ever...