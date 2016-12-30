The country musician and his wife Jenna are expecting a baby girl, a sister for their son Jett, who turned three in early December (16).

The couple shared the unborn child's gender with family and friends on Christmas Day (25Dec16), when Stephen and Jenna opened a box containing a balloon featuring the words: "It's a Girl!"

Sharing the news with fans, Stephen says, "We could have found out the sex of the baby (before now), but it was worth the wait. We couldn't be more excited... We both come from big families and are excited to start our own big family."

The parents-to-be wed in 2014.