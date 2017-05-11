Lourdes Leon is the face of Stella Mccartney's new fragrance.

The 20-year-old model - who is the daughter of music legend Madonna and Carlos Leon - has joined forces with the fashion and beauty house to represent the 45-year-old designer's new POP Bluebell perfume, alongside 'The Hunger Games' actress Amandla Stenberg, singer-songwriter Grimes - whose real name is Claire Elise Bouche - and Kenya Kinski Jones.

And Stella has revealed the new product from her eponymous brand and the accompanying campaign, which was filmed in the Californian desert, was inspired by ever-lasting friendships and a ''deeper sense of intimacy''.

Speaking about her latest project, the creative mastermind said: ''True and lasting friendship is how we grow, creating a deeper sense of intimacy, generosity and courage. The bluebell reflects this perfectly. It's extremely beautiful, however its principal quality is strength. It gives itself the firmest foundation so that it's ready to bloom.''

Stella - who is the daughter of 74-year-old singer Sir Paul McCartney - has praised her POP fragrance collection as ever ''evolving'' to suit its customers.

She said: ''As human beings, we're always changing, and POP is evolving with its wearers. ''

However, this is not the first time Lourdes has fronted a cosmetics campaign for the luxury brand, as she also appeared in the Stella McCartney's debut POP fragrance last year.

And the entrepreneur was keen to partner with the models again and ''follow them'' on their life journey.

She continued: ''I really love these girls - their spirit, their independence - and wanted to follow them on the next stage of their adventures. In POP Bluebell they've lived life and learnt, and become only more beautiful in the process.''

The company has shared clips from the commercial on social media.

Alongside a short clip of Lourdes, which has been shared on Stella McCartney Twitter account, it read: ''Ever-evolving, #LolaLeon enters a new phase of her life and together with the #POPNOW girls, embarks on a new adventure - now even stronger! (sic).''

Whilst an image of all four females in the campaign read: ''POP has evolved. Discover the bright, delicate and dewy bloom of our new fragrance, POP Bluebell: http://stell.am/2pulWoJ #POPNOW (sic).''