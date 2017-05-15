Louise Redknapp works out ''three times a week''.

The 42-year-old singer - who was a former member of R&B girl group Eternal - regularly undergoes gruelling one-hour boxing sessions with her personal trainer and Instagram sensation Bradley Simmonds in a bid to maintain her slender frame.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz about the brunette beauty and her exercise regime at this year's BE:FIT London event, the fitness expert - who is a spokesperson for BE: Fit - said: ''She trains with me three times a week, she trains hard, one hour boxing sessions.''

And the '2 Faced' hitmaker - who has sons Beau and Charles with her husband Jamie Redknapp - prefers to throw a few jabs instead of squatting or lunging because she prefers being more ''physical''.

The London-based sports coach and guru explained: ''To be honest she doesn't enjoy squatting, she doesn't enjoy the lunging, she enjoys the physical and that's what I deliver.''

Louise competed on last year's 'Strictly Come Dancing', which saw her come second to Ore Oduba during the series, and the style icon has since worked with Bradley to maintain her figure and, more importantly, her energy levels.

Bradley said: ''She has maintained her physique and her energy levels, which is the most important.''

Although Bradley offers boxing sessions with his celebrity clientele, which also includes Jamie, John Terry and his wife Toni, he is keen to get in the ring and ''challenge'' himself.

He said: ''I love boxing. So I'd love to put myself in the ring, and into that situation with another person and challenge myself that way. And then after that, move onto my next challenge.''

And if he was to go head to head with anyone he would make sure the proceeds would go to charity.

He added: ''It would definitely be for charity.''