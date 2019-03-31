Louise Redknapp won't use Tinder.

The 44-year-old singer has no plans to turn to the dating app following her divorce from Jamie Redknapp as she's a ''quite reserved'' person.

She told Daily Mail's You magazine: ''No way am I ever going anywhere near that. Could you imagine? My two younger brothers are on Tinder and they have a horrific time! They get blown out, they don't get replies. I don't know, I haven't crossed that bridge yet. I think if I met the right person, but ... I think I have issues. I'm quite reserved. I'm not that person on the dance floor, flirting with all the men. I'm more likely to go and sit in the corner.''

Louise previously admitted she is too busy for love after her split from Jamie.

She said: ''I'm happy, it's all good. I'm working hard and enjoying the boys ... my boys, my kids, that is! No one is trying to set me up with anyone, I'm too busy working ... For me and Jamie, our boys are the most important thing in both of our worlds. They're great kids. Me and their dad are so there for them. They are our life - they are my world. With me what you see is what you get. But I'm old, I'm 43. I can't see myself having any more babies.''

Whilst Louise is now more content, she admitted the split has been tough on their whole family.

She said: ''I think it is tough and, if I'm talking honestly, I think that often goes unnoticed when you've got kids. They're the ones that see the good and bad, whether on social media or the public. We have to take responsibility for that because we're the ones in the public eye. We just try to conduct ourselves in the best way to protect our children at all times.''