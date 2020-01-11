Louise Redknapp's won't cover up.

The 45-year-old solo singer and former Eternal star has admitted that her kids - Charles, 15, and Beau, 11 - are not impressed with the sexy outfits she has been wearing during the promotion of her comeback LP 'Heavy Love' but she is ignoring their pleas for her to tone down her racy looks.

She said: ''When I look at other women doing similar things I don't judge them. Beyonce is a mum of three. I'd never dream of going: 'Look at her, swinging her booty around!' I'm just not prepared to be put in a box. I've been in that box for 15 years.

''I'm gonna take every risk and opportunity I can on this album, and the next one, and even more so on the one after that. I'm sick and tired of being the safe player. I was the safe one in Eternal, I was the safe one after Eternal.''

Louise divorced retired soccer star Jamie Redknapp in 2017 after almost 20 years of marriage and admitted that the split helped her with her new music.

She told Classic Pop: ''I suppose the positive thing that's come out of being slightly broken is that you make a ¬really good album because when you're in that state of mind you get to a stage where you feel like you have nothing to lose.''

Louise previously spoke about her relationship heartache as she celebrated her solo comeback at an intimate gig for fans and her celebrity friends in London.

Louise - who married Jamie in 1998 - told the crowd: ''When you make a new album after 18 years it's so scary. As it was well-documented I went through some really tough, tough years.

''My mum always encouraged me to write down my feelings. This song got me through a really tough time so mum, I want to say thank you.''