Louise Redknapp is too busy for love after her split from Jamie Redknapp.

The former couple - who have sons Charley, 13, and nine-year-old Beau together - divorced last year after almost 20 years of marriage but Louise is not ready to move on with a new man.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, she said: ''I'm happy, it's all good. I'm working hard and enjoying the boys... my boys, my kids, that is! No one is trying to set me up with anyone, I'm too busy working.''

While Louise adores her sons, she says that even if she does find love again, she has no plans for more children.

Louise, 43, explained: ''For me and Jamie, our boys are the most important thing in both of our worlds. They're great kids.

''Me and their dad are so there for them. They are our life - they are my world.

With me what you see is what you get. But I'm old, I'm 43. I can't see myself having any more babies.''

Louise took part in 'Strictly Come Dancing' in 2016, finishing as runner-up, and it was the show which made her realise how unsatisfied she had been, with her marriage crumbling soon after.

She said: ''I didn't want to continue running around after everyone else, occasionally promoting a yoghurt or doing a little TV.

''It was only when I agreed to do Strictly that I realised I couldn't just go back to that.''

While Louise is now more content, she admitted the split has been tough on their whole family.

She said: ''I think it is tough and, if I'm talking honestly, I think that often goes unnoticed when you've got kids.

''They're the ones that see the good and bad, whether on social media or the public. We have to take responsibility for that because we're the ones in the public eye. We just try to conduct ourselves in the best way to protect our children at all times.''