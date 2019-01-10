Louise Redknapp has been rushed to hospital after suffering a horror fall.

The 44-year-old singer was on her way to rehearsals in London's West End for the Dolly Parton musical '9 to 5' earlier this week when she took a tumble and suffered a deep gash on her chin, as well as fracturing her left wrist.

Louise's fall means she's had to pull out of the musical - in which she was due to play Dolly's role as Violet Newstand - as she was told after urgent treatment that she would not be able to work for at least two months.

A source close to Louise told The Sun newspaper: ''It happened on the way to rehearsals on Tuesday morning. She fell in the street.

''She went to hospital and had stitches. Then doctors told her she needs time out and can't do the show.

''She is obviously completely devastated because this is a dream role for her. It doesn't seem fair.''

Producers of '9 to 5' - which opens for previews on January 28 - are yet to decide who will replace the 'Let's Go Round Again' hitmaker in the musical, but have put out a statement confirming Louise won't be performing until at least late March.

They said: ''We hope Louise will start performances towards the end of March or early April.

''Due to an injury this week, Louise Redknapp has had to temporarily withdraw from performing the role of Violet in 9 to 5 The Musical.

''The recovery time recommended means Louise is no longer able to properly rehearse the show in the remaining time left before opening.

''Together we have made the difficult decision to delay Louise's start date in the show. We hope that Louise will start performances sometime towards the end of March/early April 2019. Everyone at 9 to 5 wishes Louise a speedy recovery and we look forward to welcoming her back.''